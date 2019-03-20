Sony shock Bandari as Ulinzi battle to hold Tusker

By VINCENT OPIYO

Bandari wasted a glorious opportunity to return to the helm of the SportPesa Premier League standings after being blanked 2-0 by hosts Sony Sugar at Awendo Green stadium on Wednesday.

Solomon Omollo and Derrick Otanga scored a goal apiece on 47 and 71 minutes to condemn the Dockers to their third defeat this term.

Bandari remain third on 32 points similar to second-placed Gor Mahia, who've a superior goal difference.

Sony Sugar move to sixth position with 28 points.

At Ruaraka grounds, Ulinzi Stars came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Tusker.

Sydney Ochieng shot Tusker ahead on 34 minutes with a pile driver from outside the 18, but Enosh Ochieng equalised on 56 minutes from the penalty spot after Tusker defenders were adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.