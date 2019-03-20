Sony shock Bandari as Ulinzi battle to hold Tusker
Wednesday March 20 2019
Bandari wasted a glorious opportunity to return to the helm of the SportPesa Premier League standings after being blanked 2-0 by hosts Sony Sugar at Awendo Green stadium on Wednesday.
Solomon Omollo and Derrick Otanga scored a goal apiece on 47 and 71 minutes to condemn the Dockers to their third defeat this term.
Bandari remain third on 32 points similar to second-placed Gor Mahia, who've a superior goal difference.
Sony Sugar move to sixth position with 28 points.
At Ruaraka grounds, Ulinzi Stars came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Tusker.
Sydney Ochieng shot Tusker ahead on 34 minutes with a pile driver from outside the 18, but Enosh Ochieng equalised on 56 minutes from the penalty spot after Tusker defenders were adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.
In Bungoma, Nzoia Sugar and Zoo Kericho battled to a one-all draw at Sudi stadium.