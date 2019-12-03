alexa Spain, Netherlands to clash in friendly - Daily Nation
Spain, Netherlands to clash in friendly

Tuesday December 3 2019

Netherlands' defender Virgil van Dijk (left) and teammate Daley Blind celebrate their qualification for the Euro 2020 finals on the pitch after their match against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in Belfast on November 16, 2019. PHOTO | MARK MARLOW |

AFP
By AFP
MADRID

Spain and the Netherlands will meet in a friendly in Amsterdam in March as they prepare for Euro 2020, the federations of the two countries announced on Monday.

At the draw for the tournament in Bucharest on Friday, coach Luis Enrique said Spain would play three friendlies ahead of the competition.

Spanish media reported one will be against Germany in Madrid in March, although it is still to be officially confirmed.

The March friendlies will be the first matches with Luis Enrique back on the Spanish bench.

He resigned last June because his daughter Xana was suffering from bone cancer before she died in August.

His return was announced on November 19 replacing Robert Moreno.

Spain are in Group E at Euro 2020 and will meet Poland, Sweden and a team to be decided in the play-offs in Bilbao.

Ronald Koeman's side are in Group C with Austria, Ukraine and a play-off qualifier and will play three games in Amsterdam.

