Spain announce Portugal friendly

By AFP

MADRID

Spain will warm up for Euro 2020 by playing a friendly against Portugal, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced on Thursday.

Luis Enrique's side will face the reigning European champions at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on June 5.

Spain's first match of the tournament will be 10 days later against Sweden, with Poland their other opponent in Group E. They will also face the winner from a play-off.