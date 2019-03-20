Spanish keeper extends Porto stay until 2020

By AFP

LISBON

Spain's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas has extended his contract with Porto to 2020, the Portuguese champions announced Wednesday.

The prolonged deal for Casillas, who turns 38 in May, also includes an option for a further year, according to club president Jorge Pinto da Costa.

"It's not easy to count on someone who's almost 38 years old," said Casillas. "I'm grateful for the confidence shown in me and hope to finish my career at a club where I feel at home."

Earlier in the week Casillas, who also captained Spain to European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012, said he would like to keep on playing until he is 40.

Pinto da Costa hinted that could be a possibility, telling reporters: "I'm convinced that it's not the last contract for Casillas with us."

The former Real Madrid star has made 149 appearances for Porto since arriving at the club in 2015, and helped Porto end Benfica's four-year title reign last season.