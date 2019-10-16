Why Spanish league wants El Clasico switched to Madrid
Wednesday October 16 2019
MADRID
The Spanish league said Wednesday it had asked the country's football federation to move the next match between Real Madrid and Barcelona on October 26 to Madrid following violent protests by separatists in Catalonia.
"We have requested the competitions committee of the Spanish Football Federation to meet and change the location of El Clasico to Madrid because of exceptional circumstances beyond our control," the league said in a statement sent to AFP.
More to follow...