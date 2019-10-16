alexa Why Spanish league wants El Clasico switched to Madrid - Daily Nation
Why Spanish league wants El Clasico switched to Madrid

Wednesday October 16 2019

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (right) vies for the ball with Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets during their Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi-final first leg match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 6, 2019. PHOTO | LLUIS GENE | AFP

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (right) vies for the ball with Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets during their Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi-final first leg match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 6, 2019. PHOTO | LLUIS GENE |  AFP

AFP
By AFP
MADRID

The Spanish league said Wednesday it had asked the country's football federation to move the next match between Real Madrid and Barcelona on October 26 to Madrid following violent protests by separatists in Catalonia.

"We have requested the competitions committee of the Spanish Football Federation to meet and change the location of El Clasico to Madrid because of exceptional circumstances beyond our control," the league said in a statement sent to AFP.

More to follow...

