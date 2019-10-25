Spedag in desperate fight to avoid chop

By LOKEDER NATIOM

More by this Author

Bottom-placed Spedag are faced with a desperate fight to avoid relegation from the Women’s Premier League (KWPL) as they face Thika Queens at Stima Club in Nairobi on Saturday.

The league will mark its 28th round of matches this weekend.

Spedag have so far lost 20 matches, and even with one match in hand, it seems their fate is all but sealed and will be dropping to Division One at the end of the season.

Serah Ogonyo’s charges will have to be at their best in their last two matches to have any chance of leap frogging Nyuki Starlets and Kayole Starlets, both on 14 points and in positions 13 and 14 respectively.

But winning their remaining two matches may not be enough for Spedag.

They will hope that Kayole Starlets lose their two remaining fixtures against Wadadia and Thika Queens.

Advertisement

However, Nyuki Starlets have played all their 28 matches, losing 22 of them and winning only four.

“We are desperate for the six points in our two remaining matches. We intensified our training and intentionally worked on our weaknesses since our last match,” said Ogonyo.

Thka Queens, who won the league title in 2015, are currently ranked position four in the standings, four points short of third placed Trans Nzoia Falcons.

Thika Queens assistant coach Sunil Shah said facing Spedag was a direct ticket to them moving up the standings.

“This is one of those matches that we can play in our sleep but we will still play cautiously because our aim is to finish in top three. The team trained well and ready to win,” said Shah.

In other matches, Makolanders will face both defending champions Vihiga Queens who brought up their points tally to 70 last week after beating Zetech Sparks.

“Unlike our last match, we have organised to have most of our best players present for both matches and we know it will make a difference,” said Michael Okanga, Makolanders assistant coach.

Vihiga Queens coach Alex Alumirah is confident that they will retain their title.