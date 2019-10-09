Spedag in trouble, WPL relegation battle hots up

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Spedag's bid to move out of the relegation zone suffered another blow after they lost their two Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) matches at the weekend.

Coach Serah Ogonyo's struggling charges were humbled by Wadadia and Kayole Starlets at Stima Club in Nairobi and now face an uphill task of trying to conjure a plan of lifting themselves out of the red zone.

Spedag lost 3-1 to Wadadia despite scoring the opening goal of the contest on Sunday, a day before they were outsmarted 2-1 by Kayole Starlets.

“This has not been our season but we hope that the other remaining matches in the league and the one game at hand will help us come up,” said Ogonyo.

Wadadia coach Hassan Maloba said the match was a great warm up for them as they prepare to face Makolanders, Kayole Starlets and Kisumu All Starlets in their remaining fixtures in the league.

“We were relaxed in the first half and were still absorbing the pressure which cost us. But I’m glad my players picked up just in time to secure us a victory,” said Maloba.

Spedag remain rock bottom on 12 points while Nyuki Starlets and Kayole Starlets, who have 14 points each, occupy positions 13 and 14 respectively.

Spedag have three remaining matches in the league against Makolanders, Thika Queens and Mathare United while Kayole Starlets face Wadadia, Makolanders and Thika Queens in their last matches of the season.