SportPesa Shield final halted due to rains - Daily Nation
SportPesa Shield final halted due to rains

Saturday June 1 2019

Bandari captain Felly Mulumba (centre) consults with referee Davis Omweno (second left) during their SportPesa Shield final against Kariobangi Sharks on June 1, 2019 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. The match was called off due to heavy rains and will continue on June 2, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

In Summary

  • Bandari were leading 2-1 thanks to a brace from the impressive Yema Mwana who hit the target in the third and 26 minutes, while Patillah Omotto pulled one back for Sharks.
  • The second half will continue on Sunday at 11am at the same venue, match officials in consultations with both team captains agreed.
JOHN ASHIHUNDU
By JOHN ASHIHUNDU
The SportPesa Shield final between champions Kariobangi Sharks and Bandari will be completed on Sunday after heavy rains forced the match to be called off on Saturday.

Rains that pounded Nairobi on Saturday afternoon rendered the Kasarani playing surface unplayable after it became water logged with the second half just about to get underway.

Bandari were leading 2-1 thanks to a brace from the impressive Yema Mwana, who hit the target in the third and 26 minutes, while Patillah Omotto pulled one back for Sharks at the half-hour mark.

Bandari's William Wadri (left) vies for the ball with Kariobangi Sharks' Boniface Onyango during their Sportpesa Shield final on June 1, 2019 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

The second half will continue on Sunday at 11am at the same venue, match officials in consultations with both team captains agreed.

Extra time and if need be penalty shoot-out will be used if the teams stay deadlocked after regulation time.

Winners will walk away with cash prize of Sh2 million as well as the mandatory big honour of representing Kenya in the Confederation Cup.

