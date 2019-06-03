SportPesa Shield winner Shikalo eyeing bigger things

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo will Monday morning head to Paris to link up with his national teammates preparing for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Bandari custodian was excused by Stars coach Sebastien Migne so as to play for his club in the SportPesa Shield final and he did not disappoint.

In a game that was played over two days at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, after the original clash was rescheduled owing to a heavy downpour, the 23-year-old made two crucial saves from Patillah Omotto and Eric Kapaito to aid the dockers to a 3-1 win.

The win earned Bandari Sh2 million in prize money and a ticket to represent Kenya in next season's Caf Confederation Cup.

"I am delighted with this achievement because if I am to leave Bandari now, I will leave with pride after winning a trophy," said Shikalo. "Now focus shifts to Egypt and we are want to qualify for the second round of the competition. No other Kenyan team has achieved this and creating some piece of history will inspire us."

Standing tall and reliable as a shot stopper, on aerial balls and crosses, Shikalo is yet to play for Harambee Stars despite being called up several times.

But then his impressive form on the domestic front over the past three seasons has not only earned him admirers from top Tanzanian club Young Africans but also seen him consistently summoned as an understudy to Kenya One Patrick Matasi. "Matasi has the most experience and is the safest pair of hands," said Shikalo.

"But if anything was to happen, I am very ready (to play at the tournament). I know what I am capable of and the coach knows what he is doing by offering me this chance," added the former Muhoroni Youth goalie.