Sports loses big in national budget

The sports industry is among the biggest losers in budget proposed by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich on Thursday afternoon.

While reading the 2019/20 budget, Rotich said that the Sports, Culture and Arts departments would be given Sh5.3 billion to fund their activities, but they will have to share this amount with youth, women, and people living with disabilities.

This proposed amount will be taken from the Sports, Art, Social and Development Fund that was introduced under the Sports Act 2013 to support sporting activities. This kitty was to get its seed money from taxes collected from betting firms.

But in an equally baffling move, CS Rotich further directed that a further Sh7.9 billion be taken from the sports fund and used for universal healthcare.

“To support Sports Culture and Arts, I have allocated Sh5.3 billion from the Sports Fund to support youth, women and person living with disabilities in areas such as sports and arts.

“In addition, I have allocated Sh7.9 billion from the Sports, Art, Social and Development Fund to fund the universal healthcare initiatives,” the CS said when tabling the budget before Parliament.