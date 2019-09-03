Spurs midfielder coy about future

By AFP

Christian Eriksen has admitted that he wishes his future could have been resolved "like in Football Manager".

Eriksen is in the final year of his Tottenham contract and could leave on a free transfer next summer.

The Denmark midfielder was linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid during the transfer window.

Eriksen, who said in June he was looking for a fresh challenge, has made two starts and two substitute appearances for Spurs this season.

"I wish I could decide just like in Football Manager, but unfortunately I can't," he told reporters.

Eriksen, 27, was speaking at Denmark's training base in the south of Spain, where he is preparing with the national team for Euro 2020 qualifiers away to Gibraltar on Thursday and Georgia on Sunday.

He was cryptic about how things had played out before the European transfer window closed on Monday.

But he said he would be able to close his mind to the swirl of speculation and focus on his country first, and then club matters when he returns to Tottenham before their Premier League game at home to Crystal Palace on 14 September.

"For me, it's not hard to clear my head," he said. "I don't read much of what is written. And now I have been involved for many years, where there have been many rumours every year.

"I know a lot of people are interested in where I play. That's the way it is."