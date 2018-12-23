Spurs shine to hit Everton for six

By AFP

Tottenham Hotspur showed why manager Mauricio Pochettino is a wanted man by thrashing Everton 6-2 at Goodison Park on Sunday to close to within six points of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Spurs have had to cope with the unwanted attention of Pochettino being linked with the Manchester United job following Jose Mourinho's sacking this week.

But they showed no signs of being distracted as they roared back from a goal down thanks to doubles from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane with Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen also on target.

Everton led against the run of play through Theo Walcott and even former Tottenham midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson's strike to reduce the hosts' deficit to 4-2 early in the second half couldn't spark a revival.

Fatigue may yet still derail Tottenham's bid to win a first trophy under Pochettino with Spurs still involved in four competitions.

But with Liverpool facing Arsenal and Manchester City in a top of the table clash in their next three games over the festive period, Tottenham have the opportunity to haul themselves into a three-way title race if they maintain the standards set at Goodison.

Kane had chipped into the side-netting and Jordan Pickford produced a fine save to deny England team-mate Kieran Trippier in the early stages.

But it was Everton who struck first in a wildly open contest when Walcott stabbed home at the near post from Dominic Calvert-Lewin's cross.

Marco Silva's men could even have been 2-0 up had Calvert-Lewin not been penalised for a push on Davinson Sanchez when heading home moments later.

But Spurs looked as if they could score with almost every attack and were soon on level terms with the aid of a Pickford error.

The England number one rushed from his goal but only succeeded in getting in the way of his own defender Kurt Zouma and Son took advantage with a wonderful finish from a narrow angle.