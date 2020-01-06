Stakeholders seek to change FKF statutes

By BENSON AYIENDA

Football stakeholders in Kisii County have called for a review of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) constitution before the pending elections slated for March.

They want current office holders to resign three months before the elections “so that they do not interfere with the process.”

Speaking during a consultative meeting that brought together more than 50 football stakeholders among them Kenya Football Coaches Association (Kefoca), Kenya Football Referees Association (KFRA) and club officials at Gusii Stadium yesterday, they described Nick Mwendwa as “the worst FKF President the country as ever produced.”

“Elections should start from the sub-branch going up and all registered clubs to be allowed to vote. The idea that elections should be started from the county level is unacceptable,” said one of the coaches, Kepha Mogire.

They asked the Directorate of criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to launch investigations into the mismanagement of football in the country.

“We are not fighting the federation, but, instead, we want transparency and accountability. All we want is a reorganised structure in the management of football matters. We have no apologies to make over the new move” read part of a press release issued after the meeting.

