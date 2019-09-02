Star-studded Uganda for Harambee Stars friendly

Uganda Cranes caretaker coach Abdallah Mubiru has named a 25-man squad for the upcoming international friendly match against Kenya at Kasarani on Sunday.

Mubiru, who is holding brief following the departure of Sebastien Desbare to Egyptian club Pyramids, has included players who featured in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in June notably skipper Denis Onyango, Khalid Aucho, Faruk Miya, Patrick Kaddu, Emmanuel Okwi and Murushid Juuko.

The local based players will train in Kampala on Thursday morning before flying to Nairobi later in the evening. The foreign based legion will connect directly to Nairobi from their respective clubs.

While Kenya will be using the friendly to prepare for the 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Egypt and Togo in November, Uganda face Burundi in a two-leg 2020 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier this month before taking on Burkina Faso and Malawi in their 2021 Afcon qualifying campaign.

Squad

Goalkeepers:Onyango Denis (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Odongkara Robert (Horoya AC, Guinea)

Defenders: Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Kizza Mustafa (KCCA FC), Ochaya Joseph (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Awany Timothy ( FC Ashdod, Israel), Juuko Murushid (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Revita John (KCCA FC), Mujuzi Mustafa (Proline FC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC),

Midfielders: Kasozi Nicholas ( KCCA FC), Lwanga Tadeo (Tanta FC, Egypt), Lumala Abdu (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Kizito Luwagga ( (Shaktar Karagandy, Kazakhstan), Miya Faruku ( Konyaspor, Turkey), Kyambadde Allan ( El Gouna FC, Egypt), Kayiwa Allan ( Vipers SC), Aucho Khalid (El Miskir FC, Egypt),