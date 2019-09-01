Starlets advance in Olympic qualifiers

By VICTOR OTIENO

Harambee Starlets on Sunday stormed to the third round of the 2020 Olympics qualifiers.

The national women's football team beat visitors, She Flames of Malawi 3-0 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday to proceed to the third round of the event on a 5-3 aggregate.

She Flames, coached by Abel Mkandawire won the first leg of the clash 3-2 in Blantyre last Wednesday, but Starlets still had a good chance to remain in the Olympics qualification race thanks to the two away goals.

Not even the absence of home supporters could deny the host the party, Mwanahalima Adam scoring a brace, while Starlet's other goal was netted by Cynthia Shilwatso.

The match was played behind closed door due to security concern as Kenyatta Stadium is not approved by Confederation of African Football to host international matches.

Elizabeth Wambui sent warning shots to Malawi early when her rasping shot from inside the box hit the goalpost. Just like in the first leg held in Blantyre, Tabitha Chawinga was a thorn for coach Ouma's Starlets with her pace and brilliant ball control.

Malawi's goalkeeper Shamir Amidu was drawn into action in the 16th minute after Gentrix Shikangwa set Mwanalima Adam for an attack inside the box.

An impressive Starlets took the lead two minutes later through Shilwatso. She beat goalkeeper Amidu with a close range, low shot after Malawi's defence failed to make a timely clearance inside their box.

Starlets were in total control of the clash as goalkeeper Anette Kundu had not been tested in the entire first 30 minutes. Malawi failed to utilise well their two corner-kicks to cancel their opponent's lead.

The hosts would have stretched their lead on the 34th minute, but Wambui's attempt to tap into the empty net after goalkeeper Amadu miscalculated her moves, ballooned over the crossbar, before Temwa Chawinga had the visitors closest effort six minutes to the break.

Both sides introduced fresh legs upon the restart, Starlets resting Wambui for Topistar Nafula, while Malawi substituted Maireen Phiri, Wezzie Mvula and Salome Vinkumbo for Ruth Nyirongo, Zainab Kapanda and Asimenye Simwaka respectively.

Thirteen minutes later, Starlet's goalkeeper Kundu punched Madinya Nguluwe's well worked-out free-kick, before Vivian Karazona hit the woodwork the other end.

Goalkeeper Kundu was forced to leave her line early to clear the ball to safety, before an on-rushing Simwaka could connect, as the visitors looked determined to bring the matter to parity and qualify for the next round.

They piled pressure on the hosts and would have levelled the scores on the 75th minute after Tabitha Chimwanga's strike hit the woodwork.

Adam placed the match beyond Malawi's reach 20 minutes to time with a cool finish after a beautiful run on the left wing. But she was not done yet, as she grabbed a brace and netted the third goal for Kenya at the stroke of normal time.