Starlets’ coach shops for talent at Chapa Dimba

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

Harambee Starlets’ head coach David Ouma was a busy man last weekend.

For the two straight days, Ouma camped at Jamhuri High School in Nairobi to scout for players to join the women’s football national team from the region's Chapa Dimba na Safaricom finals.

The tournament, which is now in its third season, has provided the platform for young talented players across the country to be noticed and called to the team.

Harambee Starlets are currently in camp at Utalii Hotel in Nairobi preparing for the Turkish Women’s Cup scheduled for March 2 to 11.

In the ongoing Chapa Dimba na Safaricom season, Ouma has already called to the national team six players who starred at their respective region’s event.

They are Jane Njeri and Miriam Lutomia (Falling Waters), Diana Hashina and Sylvia Makungu (Acakoro Ladies) Beijing Raiders trio of Salome Drailer, Fasila Adhiambo and Robi Maximila.

Advertisement

The players were either crowned as their region’s top scorers or Most Valuable Players.

While Njeri, Lutomia, Hashina and Makungu are already training with the team at Utalii Hotel, Drailer, Maximila and Adhiambo are yet to report, as their documentation is still being processed.

Coach Ouma said the tournament has been a good ground for him to find replacements in the team and that he will visit other regions to scout for more players.

“I want to see that all the talented players in every corner of this country get the opportunity to play for the national team.

“I will go to scout as long as I am free because most of the players in the team I got them from the tournament, “said Ouma.

Other players in the women’s national team, who were noticed in the previous Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournaments are Stellar Anyango, Judith Osimbo, Jentrix Shikangwa, Cynthia Livondo and Elizabeth Katungwa.