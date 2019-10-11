Starlets to strengthen ahead of Zambia showdown

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Having been paired against Zambia in the fourth round of the Olympics qualifiers, Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma is keen to strengthen the squad ahead of the two-legged tie between November 4-12.

Starlets held their nerve to squeeze a 1-0 win against much-fancied Ghana at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on Tuesday to set up a date with the Shepolopolo of Zambia - who overwhelmed Botswana 3-0 on aggregate in the third round.

Ouma said the technical bench will monitor this weekend's women’s Premier League matches to scout for more players to join the team ahead of the match.

“The door is not closed. Any good player out there stands a chance to join the team and that’s why we are keen on attending both the premier and division 1 matches so that we don’t miss out. The goal scorer against Ghana, Jentrix Shikangwa, is a testimony that once you are scouted and you prove your worth, you are given the chance and that’s what we are here for,” said Ouma.

BEAT ZAMBIA

Shikangwa, a Wiyeta Secondary School player, was scouted during the school games and she currently boasts of three goals from five appearances.

Ouma believes Zambia are beatable, having defeated the Southern Africans' combined side 3-0 in a friendly match last year away.

“We broke camp on Wednesday to allow players join their respective clubs ahead of the league matches and our hope is that the team will assemble at least 14 days prior to the tie to begin preparations. We are aware the federation is struggling financially and we hope the government will come through for this team so that we can start training well ahead of time," said Ouma.