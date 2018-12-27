 Tottenham preparing to offload Wanyama in January - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Stars captain Wanyama may be sold in January

Thursday December 27 2018

Tottenham Hotspur's Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama (right) challenges Manchester United's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez during their English Premier League match at Wembley Stadium in London, on January 31, 2018. PHOTO | ADRIAN DENNIS |

Tottenham Hotspur's Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama (right) challenges Manchester United's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez during their English Premier League match at Wembley Stadium in London, on January 31, 2018. PHOTO | ADRIAN DENNIS |  AFP

In Summary

  • Victor Wanyama among four first team players set to be sold by Spurs.
  • Wanyama is under contract until 2021, West Ham among teams showing interest.
  • He has made a handful of appearances for both club and county in 2018.
Advertisement
 
By DAVID KWALIMWA
More by this Author

Tottenham Hotspurs seem to be set on selling Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama against his wish after concerns were raised on his fitness, Britain's Daily Mail reports.

The tabloid writes that Wanyama is among four first team players set to be offloaded by Spurs when the mid-season transfer window opens on New Year.

Besides Wanyama, the paper has reveleaed that Mousa Dembele, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and fit-again striker Vincent Jansen could all be put up for sale at a combined price of an estimated Sh10.5 billion.

"Wanyama may be the surprise name on the list. He does not wish to leave but has been hindered by niggling knee injuries. He is under contract until 2021 and has been discussed by West Ham among others," the tabloid wrote.

Wanyama, in his third season at Spurs, has struggled with injuries despite an impressive start to the season, only making a handful of appearances for both club and country in 2018.

Advertisement