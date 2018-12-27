By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Tottenham Hotspurs seem to be set on selling Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama against his wish after concerns were raised on his fitness, Britain's Daily Mail reports.

The tabloid writes that Wanyama is among four first team players set to be offloaded by Spurs when the mid-season transfer window opens on New Year.

Besides Wanyama, the paper has reveleaed that Mousa Dembele, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and fit-again striker Vincent Jansen could all be put up for sale at a combined price of an estimated Sh10.5 billion.

"Wanyama may be the surprise name on the list. He does not wish to leave but has been hindered by niggling knee injuries. He is under contract until 2021 and has been discussed by West Ham among others," the tabloid wrote.