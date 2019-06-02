More players jet into Harambee Stars camp

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Zesco United duo of David Owino and Anthony Akumu on Saturday linked up with their Harambee Stars counterparts in Paris where the team started a 19-day training camp ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Dependable left back Aboud Omar and defensive midfielder Ismail Gonzalez also joined the team at their base at the French Rugby Federation training facilities in Marcoussis Cedex.

Ten more players are expected to join the team in the course of next week according to Football Kenya Federation.

The players yet to report to camp in Paris are John Oyiemba, Patrick Matasi, Farouk Shikhalo, Michael Olunga, Christopher Mbamba, Brian Mandela, Eric Ouma, Victor Wanyama, Ovella Ochieng and Eric Johanna.

The 17 players engaged in a light physical session early Saturday morning under the watchful eye of coach Sebastien Migne, and a similar session was scheduled to be held Saturday evening at the same venue.

Migne said he was happy with the training facilities and the weather in Paris, and revealed that the team would have to put in a lot more effort in the next three weeks in order to achieve their ambition of getting to the second round of the Afcon tournament.

“Our location here in France is favourable. The weather is good and the environment is also free of distractions. We are now working on getting everyone physically and tactically ready for Afcon,” he was quoted in the official FKF website footballkenya.org.

As part of their pre-tournament preparations, Stars are scheduled to play two friendly games against Madagascar in Paris and Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid on June 7 and June 15 respectively, before they proceed to Egypt on June 19.

Kenya are in Group “C” together with Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania.

Stars’ first match at the continental tourney will be against Algeria on June 23 in Cairo, before they take on Tanzania four days later.

Kenya will finish their group outing against Senegal on July 1. All Group “C” matches will be staged at the 30,000-seater 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Meanwhile, Migne and his Harambee Stars players sent goodwill messages to their captain Victor Wanyama ahead of the Uefa Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool that was scheduled for Saturday evening.

“The match is a big one for Kenya. All the fans will be very proud to see a Kenyan in the final and I hope that Victor will do the country proud.