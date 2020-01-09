Gor Mahia coach wins another award

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has been named the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Coach of the Month for the second month in a row.

The Englishman bagged the award in October and makes it a double after guiding the reigning league champions to three wins in November.

Polack expressed his joy upon receiving the award at the club’s training base at Camp Toyoyo.

"I'm delighted to get this accolade but I dedicate it fellow technical team at Gor Mahia and the players who worked very hard on the pitch to make it work. It means we can achieve much more with better conditions. You all know our situation by we try to make the best out of it. We have started the year well and hopefully you will be back here end of January," said the jubilant tactician.

He took home Sh75,000 courtesy of sponsor Fidelity Insurance and a trophy.

K'Ogalo began the month on a losing note when they went down 1-0 to bogey side Mathare United. They then recovered with a 4-1 win over arch-rivals AFC Leopards and followed it with a 3-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz before downing Bandari 2-0 in Mombasa. They ended November with a barren draw against Ulinzi Stars in Kisumu.

Pollack beat Sofapaka’s John Baraza and Ulinzi Stars' Benjamin Nyangweso to the accolade. Western Stima’s Salim Babu won the August-September award before Pollack walked away with the October one.