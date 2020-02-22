Hall back Kiongera to sparkle at Wazito

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Wazito head coach Stewart Hall has tipped the team’s midseason acquisition Paul Mungai Kiongera to sparkle for the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side.

The experienced forward joined the club during the mid-season transfer window from Irish lower-tier side Killarney Athletic and made his debut last weekend as the moneybags edged out Egerton University 1-0 in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup round of 32 match.

Hall however admits the former Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and KCB striker has a lot of work to do before he can get back to his best form.

“I know Munga (Mungai) very well because I worked with him at Leopards. He is a very good striker but in terms of fitness he is not at the same level as the rest of the group. He is working very hard in training and we will keep giving him 15-20 minutes in our matches until he is fully ready, he will be good,” Hall is quoted as saying by the club’s portal.

Wazito have only scored 19 goals in 20 matches played so far this season and the tactician says they have to improve upfront.

“It really concerns me because we are creating many chances but we are not converting them as we should and in some matches, it has hurt us really bad. We spend a lot of time on finishing, but during the game, we don’t reproduce that. In training, we do it very well, the finishing is excellent and I now want my players to reproduce that during matches. I have full faith in them and I want them to be a little calmer and clinical in front of goal,” he said.

