Stima, Mathare emerge as early pacesetters, Leopards struggle

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

After three rounds of matches in the 2018/2019 SportPesa Premier League campaign, Western Stima, Mathare United and Kakamega Homeboyz are fast positioning themselves as the pretenders to the throne.

Chemelil Sugar, Mount Kenya United and AFC Leopards are experiencing early season drought in their search for points. Neither of the clubs has registered a win in the league so far.

But newly promoted Stima have three wins in as many matches, a development that has left many stakeholders, save for coach Paul Ogai, surprised.

In the absence of Gor Mahia and Kariobangi Sharks who were away on continental assignments, Stima have been going about their business in a quiet but ruthlessly effective fashion.

Speaking after the 2-1 win over Kakamega Homeboyz in Kisumu on Saturday, Ogai warned his rivals that there is much more to come from his team.

"The defence is alright, now we need to sharpen the attack. The strikers are not converting the chances at the rate I would have wished even though we are winning," explained Ogai.

The powermen have also defeated Posta Rangers and Tusker this season.

Mathare too, remain unbeaten despite dropping their first points this season following Saturday's barren draw against Ulinzi Stars at Kasarani.

On the wrong end of the table, Leopards - already under their second coach this season - looked set to win their first match of the campaign against Sofapaka on Saturday until new Rwandan keeper Eric Ndayishimiye conceded at the death.

Under youthful coach Marko Valisijevic, Leopards have drawn twice and suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Homeboyz.

At the same time, KCB coach Frank Ouna was visibly elated after his side picked up their first point of the season following a draw at home to Bandari.

"Today is the best performance of our season and I confident my players will soon pick up their first win of the season as we are gelling," said Ouna.

But Mount Kenya United are in trouble.

Formerly known as Nakumatt, the rebranded outfit has now suffered three straight losses, the latest being a 3-0 spanking by Tusker on Sunday at Kasarani.