Stima, Mathare share spoils in Kisumu

By VICTOR OTIENO

Western Stima and Mathare United battled to a barren draw in a tough SportPesa Premier League match at Moi stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

Both teams wasted opportunities which would have earned them maximum points in poorly attended early kick-off clash.

The two sides approached the early minutes of the exchange cautiously, neither side managing an open scoring chance until on the 14th minute when Clifford Alwanga's header inside Stima's box was blocked by Vitalis Akumu.

Stima, who have since lost three matches in a row after their barren draw against Gor Mahia a fortnight ago, looked unconvincing as Mathare camped on their half and always threatened from the flanks.

Goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo was forced to leave his line early and clear to safety James Kinyanjui's dangerous cross from the flank and the Slum Boys blew away two other successive chances.

Stima's first closest opportunity was Erastus Mwaniki's corner-kick delivery two minutes to the half-hour mark, which none of his team mates connected to, before they (Stima) survived six minutes later when Andrew Juma shot from outside the box hit the foot of the goalpost.

Francis Omondo forced Stima's goalkeeper Odhiambo to a save from a free-kick, before Cliff Nyakeya saw his goal four minutes to the break disallowed after his compatriot James Situma handled the ball while on motion.

Seven minutes into the second half, both sides made substitution, Stima replacing Vincent Odongo with Martin Oduor, while Mathare brought on Tyson Otieno for Klinsman Omulanga.

Kennedy Otieno missed a glorious opportunity to fire Stima ahead on the 55th minute, his compatriot James Ogada also not being lucky a few minutes later.