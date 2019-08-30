Stima, Sharks share spoils in Machakos

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Western Stima held Kariobangi Sharks to a 2-2 draw in an entertaining Kenyan Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Friday afternoon.

Kennedy Owino headed Stima into the lead at the quarter-hour mark off an Erastus Mwaniki cross, but THE 2018 Most Valuable Player, Eric Kapaito levelled for Sharks in the 28th minute, tapping in past Stima custodian Samuel Odhiambo after a goal mouth melee.

Stima could have taken the lead again in 33rd minute, but Kevin Monyi’s overhead kick from inside the box went wide.

Patrick Otieno put Sharks in the lead in the 53rd minute, heading in Harrison Mwenda’s cross. Both teams made changes minutes later; Stima pulling Hassan Kikoyo out for James Ogada, while Sharks rested Harrison Mwendwa for James Mazembe, while goalscorer Patrick Otieno came out for Shaphan Oyugi.

Oyugi fouled James Ogada in the box a minute to stoppage time and Stima custodian Samuel Odhiambo stepped up to take the resultant spot kick to level matters.

Sharks assistant coach Edward Seda termed the game as a wake up call; “We have noticed a few things that we need to fix, but the league just kicked off, we will get better.”

Advertisement ​

Stima coach Salim Babu lauded his boys saying; “It was an away match and therefore it is a point gained for us. The players fought well and I am satisfied with the team I have this season. I’m optimistic we will do better than last season.”

Sofapaka 1-2 Posta Rangers

At the Narok Stadium, Posta Rangers edged Sofapaka 2-1. Eli Asieche’s penalty had given Batoto Ba Mungu the lead heading into the breather, but Gearson Likonoh parity and Eliud Lokuwam hit the winner for the mail men.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Mathare United v Bandari - Ruaraka - 3pm

Sony Sugar v KCB - Awendo - 3pm

Wazito FC v Nzoia Sugar - Machakos - 1pm

Kisumu All Stars vs Ulinzi Stars - Kisumu - 2pm

Gor Mahia vs Tusker - Kisumu - 4:15pm

Sunday

Kakamega Homeboys vs AFC Leopards - Bukhungu - 3pm