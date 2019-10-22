By DAVID KWALIMWA

Daring Club (DC) Motema Pembe president Vidiye Tshimanga has warned his players and technical bench members against engaging in witchcraft ahead of this weekend's continental assignment against Gor Mahia.

According to Congolese daily newspaper Lessential, Tshimenga has also “fired” people he believes have been practising witchcraft at the club, and also warned the coaches on their beliefs.

The Congolese side will confront Gor Mahia in Nairobi in the opening leg of the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs round. The return leg is slated for Kinshasa in three weeks time.

This will be the first time that the Kinshasa-based team, fondly referred to as “Green and White”, will be visiting Kenya in two-and-a half decades.

During their previous visit, Motema Pembe demolished a star-studded Kenya Breweries (now called Tusker FC) 5-2 in the final of the 1994 CAF Winners Cup.

Following Motema Pembe’s one-all draw against Saint Eloi Lupopo in Saturday's league match at the Stadium Frederic Kibasa Maliba, an unhappy Tshimanga descended on his team with the warning.

He was particularly irked by a run of poor results. The draw versus Lupopo comes days after the team lost to Jeunesse Sportive Groupe Bazzano in another league match.

"Dear friends, know that I am very unhappy tonight,” Tshimanga is reported to have told Motema Pembe staff in the dressing room.

"I have seen everything. [If you] dream, I tell you dream. I never again want these kind of practice here at Motema Pembe. Your fetishes, do it for yourself. I only win with God and no one else."