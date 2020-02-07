Struggling Wazito make Ambani U-turn

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Former Kenyan international forward Fred Ambani has re-joined struggling Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Wazito as an assistant coach, the club announced on Friday.

Ambani and former Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi were fired in October last year following a string of poor results. The club has since undergone a series of changes aimed at restructuring the outfit. The changes have seen Director of Football and shareholder Solomon Alubala take a backseat in the daily operations of the club.

The club’s former defender Dennis Gicheru, who is now the CEO, announced the return of the former Nairobi Stima tactician. Also rejoining the club is goalkeepers trainer Elias Otieno.

“We can confirm that coach Fred Ambani and Elias Otieno have returned to the club as a first-team assistant coach and goalkeepers’ trainer respectively,” the club posted on its portal.

“I want to welcome Ambani and Otieno back to the team. I urge them to give their best for the betterment and success of the team,” Gicheru said.

Wazito, who are 14th on the log with 12 points from 19 matches, take on seventh-placed Western Stima in Narok in a league match Saturday afternoon.