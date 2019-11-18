Struggling Shabana face sizzling Stima

By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

Kisii-based Shabana will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways when they host front runners Nairobi Stima at Gusii Stadium on Monday in a National Super League match.

In their midweek match last Wednesday, Shabana, who harbour ambitions of returning to the Premier League, battled to a 2-2 draw against APS Bomet in Narok barely three days after they were beaten 2-1 by Kenya Police at Gusii.

The club is currently languishing at position eight in the league table with 21 points after 14 matches. Nairobi Stima are placed second with 30 points.

However, Shabana head coach Andrew Kanuli believes his team will bag maximum points against the Nairobi side. The club will miss services of their right back Steve Ogati who is out injured.

“NSL is a competitive level but we are determined to clinch the best position. We are targeting to win all our home matches and register either a win or a draw in away matches,” said Kanuli.

In other fixtures, leaders Nairobi City Staras take on Murang'a Seal at home while Migori Youth will look to continue their fairy-tale run this season against St Joseph's Youth at home in Awendo.

Advertisement

FIXTURES

Bidco United v Northern Wanderers 1:00 pm Thika Stadium

Vihiga Bullets v APS Bomet 1:00 pm Mumias Sports Complex

Mt. Kenya United v Administration Police 1:00 pm Ruaraka Grounds

Ushuru v Coast Stima 3:00 pm Ruaraka Grounds

FC Talanta v Modern Coast Rangers 3:00 pm Camp Toyoyo

Migori Youth v St. Joseph’s Youth 3:00 pm Awendo Stadium

Vihiga United v Kenya Police 3:00 pm Mumias Sports Complex

Nairobi City Stars v Muranga Seal 3:00 pm Hope Center

Fortune Sacco v Kibera Black Stars 3:00 pm Thika Stadium