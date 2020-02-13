Super Cup clash offers chance to forget Champions League shame

By AFP

African football bosses will hope Friday's Super Cup clash between Tunisia's Esperance and Egypt's Zamalek in Doha overshadows the fiasco over the way Esperance qualified.

Esperance won the AFC Champions League after opponents Wydad Casablanca abandoned the final in protest at the organisers' decision not to use VAR.

Play was stopped for more than an hour with the Moroccan side insisting they had not been told the video ref would not be deployed.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport named Esperance the winners after a bruising legal battle that did nothing to enhance the image of scandal-tainted African football.

Caf president Ahmad Ahmad faces allegations including corruption, financial misappropriation and sexual harassment but has not commented.

Friday's fixture is fraught with political pitfalls. Zamalek initially said they would boycott. Egypt is one of four countries enforcing an economic boycott of Qatar over alleged backing for radical Islamist groups and for Iran. Doha denies the charges.

Zamalek's board voted to play the match but the club's colourful chairman Mortada Mansour warned his players in an online video that they were "travelling to a hostile country".

He suggested that Zamalek's training jerseys in Qatar would be adorned with an image of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, the words "Long live Egypt", and the national flag.

The Super Cup is an annual one-off match pitting the winner of the Caf Champions League and second-tier Confederation Cup against each other.

It was staged in Africa from its inception in 1993 until last year when it moved to Qatar.