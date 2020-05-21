Surgical material removed from knee of Atletico star

By AFP

More by this Author

MADRID

World Cup finalist and Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsaljko went under the knife to remove surgical material left there in a previous operation, the Spanish club said Thursday.

The 28-year-old right-back starred in Croatia's run to the World Cup final in 2018 but missed almost all of the following year through injury.

Vrsaljko underwent an arthroscopy on his left knee to remove surgical material from a ligament operation he had 16 months ago.