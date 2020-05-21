alexa Surgical material removed from knee of Atletico star - Daily Nation
 
  
Surgical material removed from knee of Atletico star

Thursday May 21 2020

A handout picture released by the Atletico Madrid football club on May 9, 2020 shows Atletico Madrid's Croatian defender Sime Vrsaljko during a training session at the Majadahonda Training Complex. Footballers in Spain have restarted training following the announcement last week of government plan that aims to end quarantine for professional players. PHOTO | ATLETICO MADRID |

A handout picture released by the Atletico Madrid football club on May 9, 2020 shows Atletico Madrid's Croatian defender Sime Vrsaljko during a training session at the Majadahonda Training Complex. PHOTO | ATLETICO MADRID |  AFP

AFP
By AFP
MADRID

World Cup finalist and Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsaljko went under the knife to remove surgical material left there in a previous operation, the Spanish club said Thursday.

The 28-year-old right-back starred in Croatia's run to the World Cup final in 2018 but missed almost all of the following year through injury.

Vrsaljko underwent an arthroscopy on his left knee to remove surgical material from a ligament operation he had 16 months ago.

Atletico said the operation in Madrid would soon allow Vrsaljko to begin training.

