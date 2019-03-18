Sweden-based Ovella to join U-23 lads in Khartoum

By VINCENT OPIYO

More by this Author

Sweden-based winger Ovella Ochieng is set to link up with the Kenya Under-23 squad currently in Sudan from Spain on Tuesday.

Ovella is currently in Valencia with his Swedish side Vasalund for a preseason camp, but will fly in time to be available when Kenya plays Sudan in their Africa U23 Cup of Nations second round qualifying match on Wednesday at Khartoum stadium.

United States of America-based Joseph “Crouch” Okumu will also link up with the team in Khartoum later on Monday.

The defender plays for Real Monarchs in the States.

A team of 20 players jetted out of the country on Sunday evening led by head coach Francis Kimanzi.

“We did well against Mauritius and it’s good that we have retained a big part of that squad. The boys are motivated and I am confident we’ll get a positive result,” Kimanzi said.

The two teams will face-off in Nairobi on March 26 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani with the aggregate winner facing the victor of the tie between Libya and Nigeria.

Kenya U-20 held their Sudanese counterparts to a one-all draw in the 2017 Africa U20 Cup of Nations the last time the two nations faced off.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders: Mike Kibwage (KCB), Johnstone Omurwa (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Yusuf Mainge (AFC Leopards), Joseph Okumu (Real Monarchs, USA), Boniface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), Moses Mudavadi (Bandari)

Midfielders: Teddy Osok (Wazito), Tobias Otieno (Sony Sugar), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Alwyn Tera (FC Saburtalo, Georgia), Peter Thiongo (Kakamega Homeboyz), Curtis Wekesa (Nairobi Stima), Sven Yidah (Kariobangi Sharks)