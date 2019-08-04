By DAVID KWALIMWA

For the fifth time of asking, Kenya has failed to qualify for the Africa Nations Championship (Chan).

On Sunday, Harambee Stars were beaten 4-1 on post-match penalties by Tanzania following a dull game at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in a game that will put French coach Sebastian Migne under pressure.

This result means Kenya will not play at the 2020 Chan tournament in Cameroon in January.

Kenya also failed to qualify for the last edition of this tournament two years ago after the government failed to build stadiums required to host a tournament of this calibre. Consequently, Confederation of African Football took away the hosting rights and handed them to Morocco.

Meanwhile, Sunday aftenoon's game ended goalless, a similar score line to the one attained when these two teams met in the first leg at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam a week ago.

In the shoot out, veteran Tanzania goalkeeper Juma Kaseja rolled back the years, saving Micheal Kibwage's opening penalty.

Gor Mahia's Joash Onyango blasted his kick over the bar, while Clifton Miheso was the only player from team Kenya to beat Kaseja from 12 yards.

Tanzania meanwhile, converted all their four penalties via Erasto Nyoni, Paulo Nyanganya, Gadiel Micheal and Salim Hamis.

"We are disappointed with this result," said Kenya captain Dennis Odhiambo.

"Things didn't work out and we failed to score a goal in 180 minutes. That's where the problem is."

This is the second time Taifa Stars are eliminating their northern neighbours in this championship, even though the game was anything but exciting.

It turned into a disjointed affair at the onset, perhaps owing to the fact that both sets of players were enjoying their end of season break.

That said, Tanzania were slightly the better of the two teams in the first 15 minutes.

In the opening moments, Tanzania's John Bocco had a sniff at Kenya's goal.

But then, the Simba striker failed to trouble Kenyan goalie Jeff Oyemba with his shot, which whistled well wide after a cross from Nyoni.

Kenyan defender Philemon Otieno soon after was stretched off after a collision and replaced by Ibrahim Shambi.

Soon after, the hosts won a free kick at the edge of the area and Miheso blasted wide.

The gigantic Bocco then fared better with his next chance, but still, his header was easily dealt with by Oyemba.

Upfront for Kenya, the Kariobangi Sharks duo of Sydney Lokale and Duke Abuya appeared ineffective.

Not once in the opening half an hour did either trouble Kaseja.

Stars huddled together for a moment, possibly in prayer, before the start of the second stanza.

Soon after, an exciting combination between Abuya and Miheso down the left hand side gifted

Whyvonne Isuza with a great opportunity. But then the Leopards midfielder appeared to handle the ball before shooting off target and was penalised for that.

Locale then wasted a half chance via a counter attack after hesitating with the final ball when perhaps releasing Isuza would have been a better option.