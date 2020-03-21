Teams await verdict on aborted FKF Cup matches

By CECIL ODONGO

The fate of teams which did not honour their Football Kenya Federation Cup round of 16 matches hangs in the balance following the decision by the Sports Disputes Tribunal to disband FKF’s National Executive Committee.

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia failed to honour their match against Posta Rangers at Afraha stadium while Bandari’s match against Sofapaka programmed to be played at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa did not materialise.

KCB FC cancelled its encounter against money bags Wazito at Afraha Stadium, while Keroka Technical also failed to travel to Moi Stadium in Kisumu for their Cup tie against Kisumu All Stars.

Some of the teams insist they did not honour their matches due to government’s directive that prohibited public gatherings and sports activities as a way of curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

However, the match between Bandari and Sofapaka was not played because the teams disagreed on the kick-off time. Bandari wanted the match to be played from 2pm, while Sofapaka insisted on the scheduled 4pm kick-off.

FKF CEO Barry Otieno told Nation Sport that the disbanding of NEC by SDT on Wednesday has left the federation in a tricky situation as it is unable to give a solution.

“The NEC can’t transact anything because it was disbanded and that is a decision we respect as a federation. As at now I can’t tell when we shall decide on the aborted matches because it will be illegal for us to sit and give direction on this,” he said.

Otieno added that the federation is also awaiting Fifa’s decision on the SDT ruling which is also unpredictable.

“It is Fifa decision which will shape the decision on the aborted matches or other issues of the federation. We are waiting to see how things turn out but for now no committee will sit to decide on this,” he added.

The youthful official who also doubles up as the federation secretary though specified that no walkovers will be issued as the clubs that turned up for their fixtures have been advocating.

“This is a serious competition and the winner gets to represent the country in Caf Confederation Cup. We can’t just rush and give out walkovers without thorough consultations on the way forward which must be according to the law,” Otieno added.