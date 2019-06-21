Teams seek Chapa Dimba glory in Meru

By CHARLES WANYORO

Former Liverpool and Barcelona star Luis Javier Garcia is on Saturday expected to grace today’s semi-final clash of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom national finals at Kinoru stadium in Meru County.

The former Spanish international winger will watch the semi-final clash between Manyatta United from Nyanza and Lugari Blue Saints of Western.

He will also witness Rift Valley’s Al Ahly take on South B from Nairobi and also take part in some mentorship clinics.

On Friday, Kitale Queens from Rift Valley and Nairobi’s Acakoro Ladies booked places in Sunday’s final, recording emphatic wins in hard-fought but entertaining fixtures.