Teams turn attention to FKF Cup - Daily Nation
Teams turn attention to FKF Cup

Tuesday March 10 2020

Kariobangi Sharks striker Eric Kapaito (left) vies for the ball with Kenpoly's custodian Taribo Odhiambo during their round of 32 Betway Cup match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 16, 2020. Sharks won 2-0. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kariobangi Sharks striker Eric Kapaito (left) vies for the ball with Kenpoly's custodian Taribo Odhiambo during their round of 32 Betway Cup match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 16, 2020. Sharks won 2-0. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

JEFF KINYANJUI
By JEFF KINYANJUI
Local leagues will take a break this coming weekend as the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup takes centre stage with eight round of 16 matches lined up.

Defending champion Bandari will host Sofapaka at Mbaraki on Saturday, Gor Mahia will be up against Posta Rangers in Nakuru on the same day, while National Super League (NSL) sides Fortune Sacco and Bidco United will battle at the Kianyaga Stadium.

The winner of the competition scores a chance to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The final is set to be played on May 30,with the winner bagging Sh2 million, while the runners up pockets Sh1 million.

The third-placed and fourth-placed teams get Sh750,000 and Sh500,000 respectively.

Round of 16 Fixtures

Saturday

Wazito vs KCB (Afraha Stadium, 1pm)

Gor Mahia vs Posta Rangers (Afraha Stadium, 3:30pm)

Bandari vs Sofapaka (Mbaraki Sports Club, 4pm)

Fortune Sacco vs Bidco United (Kianyaga Stadium, 3pm)

Sunday

Kisumu All stars vs Keroka Technical Uni. (Moi Stadium, Kisumu 3pm)

Kariobangi Sharks vs FC Talanta (Kasarani, 3pm)

AFC Leopards vs Ushuru (Afraha Stadium, 3:30pm)

Ulinzi Stars vs Migori Youth (Afraha Stadium, 1pm)

