Teranga Lions’ pride for Afcon complete

Barring a last-minute hitch, Harambee Stars attack led by Michael Olunga will come up against the giant frame of Senegal’s Sh14 billion rated defender Kalidou Koulibaly at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Napoli centre back alongside Liverpool striker Saidio Mane headline a star-studded Lions of Teranga squad announced by coach Aliou Cisse over the weekend.

Senegal will first face Nigeria in an international friendly in Cairo on Sunday as they build up for their Group ‘C’ opponents Ken ya, Tanzania, and Algeria.

Koulibaly is arguably the most sought after African player at the moment. Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport reported recently that Manchester United had bid an estimated Sh12 billion for his services.

Uefa Champions League winner and joint top scorer in the English Premier League last season with 22 goals Sadio Mane is Teranga Lions’ top attraction.

“I spoke to Mane and told him he should expect a tough game,” Stars captain Victor Wanyama told Nation Sport after the draw was made in April.

Interestingly, Wanyama and Mane played together at Southampton in 2014.

Also making the cut is Inter Milan attacker Keita Balde plus the country’s latest sensation in the frame of Ismailia Sarr.

SENEGAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes, France) Alfred Gomis (Spal, Italy), Edouard Mendy (Reims, France).

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Italy), Moussa Wague (FC Barcelona, Spain), Pape Abdou Cisse (Olympiakos, Greece) Salif Sane (Schalke, Germany), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux, France), Lamine Gassama (Goztepe, Turkey) Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes, France), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace, England).

Midfielders: (Alfred Ndiaye (Malaga, Spain) Santy Ngom (Nancy, France) Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton, England), Keprin Diatta (Club Brugge, Belgium), Papa Alione Ndiaye (Galatasaray, Turkey), Sidy Sarr (Lorient, France) Henri Saivet (Buraspor, Turkey).