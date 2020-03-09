alexa Tevez fires Boca to Argentine title after 'lucky' Maradona kiss - Daily Nation
Tevez fires Boca to Argentine title after 'lucky' Maradona kiss

Monday March 9 2020

Boca Juniors' forward Carlos Tevez (right) celebrates with teammates after winning their Argentina First Division 2020 Superliga Tournament at La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires, on March 7, 2020. PHOTO | ALEJANDRO PAGNI | AFP

  • Tevez blasted home the winner from the edge of the area on 72 minutes at La Bombonera as Boca secured a 1-0 victory on Saturday to earn a third league title in four years
  • The well-travelled former Manchester United and Manchester City striker credited his embrace with Argentina great Maradona for providing his stroke of fortune
  • The 36-year-old veteran, a three-time English Premier League winner and twice Italian Serie A champion, said his latest title was one of the most memorable
AFP
By AFP
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA

Carlos Tevez struck the goal that clinched Boca Juniors the Argentine Superliga title on a dramatic final day of the season -- after planting a good luck pre-match kiss on Diego Maradona, the coach of opposing side Gimnasia.

Boca entered the final round of matches trailing River Plate by a point, but their bitter Buenos Aires rivals left the door ajar after a 1-1 draw away to Atletico Tucuman.

Tevez blasted home the winner from the edge of the area on 72 minutes at La Bombonera as Boca secured a 1-0 victory on Saturday to earn a third league title in four years.

The well-travelled former Manchester United and Manchester City striker credited his embrace with Argentina great Maradona for providing his stroke of fortune.

"I knew I had to kiss Diego, I was lucky that way. Sometimes you have to look for luck," Tevez told Argentine sports daily Ole.

The 36-year-old veteran, a three-time English Premier League winner and twice Italian Serie A champion, said his latest title was one of the most memorable.

"It is something I can't explain. It hasn't sunk in yet, it's one of the greatest emotions I've had," said Tevez.

"It's not a miracle because we fight until the end. For me, it's like my first title with Boca. I came back hungry for glory, and to fight like this kid just starting out."

