The beauty and frustrations of African football

By ELIAS MAKORI

More by this Author

African football can be as exciting on the field of play as it’s frustrating off it.

With the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations finals kicking off in Cairo tonight, followers of the game will brace themselves for dramatic moments on the sidelines.

And these sideshows have already kicked off with world football governing body, Fifa, on Thursday appointing its secretary general Fatma Samoura as a “Fifa General Delegate for Africa” for a six-month period to help the beleaguered Confederation of African Football (Caf) run football on the continent.

Basically, what Fifa are saying is that Caf President Ahmad Ahmad and his executive have failed in managing the game, and need external help to get back on the rails.

And, indeed, the farce that was the recent Caf Champions league final between Tunisia’s Esperance and Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca goes to prove Caf’s ineptitude.

Nonetheless, we hope Samoura helps bring “stability, serenity, professionalism and effective football development on the African continent,” as Fifa said they will seek to do.

Meanwhile, our man in Cairo, Charles Nyende, finally landed safely in the Egyptian capital yesterday, ready to bring you the finals action, first hand.

FIRST CLASS SPORTS JOURNALISM

Lost luggage, a flight delayed by two drunk passengers and a re-route from Addis Ababa via Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) were some of the challenges the indefatigable Nyende has had to endure over the last couple of days.

Well rested, he will keep you on the edge of your seats with his impeccable reporting, that will be supplemented by other resources — a cocktail of first class sports journalism that makes Nation Media Group a leader, by miles, in the trade.

Finally, I wish the Harambee Stars all the best, especially after flawless preparations put together by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) team led by battle-hardened president Nick Mwendwa. For all the criticism FKF have endured, I must congratulate them for the professional management of the team through qualifying to the pre-season camp in Marcoussis on the outskirts of Paris.

FKF’s embedded communications team has also done well in bringing us up-to-date information on the team’s journey from Nairobi, via Marcoussis to Cairo.

Having covered the Stars in 2004 in Tunisia, our last appearance at these finals, I can confirm there has been a huge improvement in team management.

Kudos FKF!