The puzzle of Gor Mahia's Good Samaritans: Augmentin Fund

A section of Gor Mahia fans has left the club divided through the middle due to its philanthropic act of paying match bonuses directly to players and members of the technical bench.

Nation Sport has established that Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has given the group known as Gor Mahia Augmentin Fund (GMAF) express authority to wire match bonuses directly to technical bench and players.

Gor Mahia Augmentin Fund (GMAF) is a fans initiative aimed at mobilising funds to assist K’Ogalo in meeting its financial obligations. The team has endured tough financial times since the exit of gaming firm SportPesa last year.

Rachier confirmed that he was approached by the group and presented the issue during an Executive Committee meeting where officials unanimously agreed to embrace Augmentin's support.

KILL BRANCHES

“I gave them a letter, they have met their obligation twice and I am part of the group. In the first instance they paid Sh200,000 and later Sh135,000 to the players. Why are other people opposing yet they have not been contributing when players go hungry and on strike?” posed Rachier.

Rachier rubbished claims that the group is meant to do away with officially registered members and existing branches.

“The branches are no longer contributing money to the team. They used to buy lunch for example when the team is playing in Kisumu or Nakuru but nowadays they hardly do that. Those opposing are just jealous and not keen on helping the team,” vented Rachier.

However, Gor Mahia Organising Secretary Judith "Nyangi" Anyango, in a vicious rejoinder, said the Executive Committee has never sat to discuss about Augmentin. She claimed there are vested interests in the group's activities at the club and has called on fans not to join or contribute money through the outfit.

MILK THE CLUB

“We only passed membership recruitment drive but not an amorphous outfit which is not accountable to anybody. Those individuals in Augmentin are the same people who used Gor Mahia Sacco, Gorma Lotto and other formation to milk the club dry,” said Anyango while urging fans to contribute through paybill number 350100 which is frequently monitored by the club.

Anyango faulted Augmentin for their intentions to start a Short Message Service (SMS) code platform for getting Gor Mahia updates and also control gate collections during Gor's matches.

“No fan should join that group and we will not allow them to achieve their agenda because Gor is a community club and decision in running the club affairs cannot be made by an individual,” she warned.

One of the Augmentin officials who sought anonymity dismissed claims that they intend to destabilise the club by ousting officials or registered members. He said their main aim is to ease the financial burden from the management and improve welfare of the players.

“We contribute money and motivate players through our initiative. We are not interested in any position at Gor Mahia, manning the gate or killing the branches as it is being alluded. We are undeterred but we will continue with our activities,” said the official.

FANS DIVIDED

The group has also sparked divisions in the Green Army with some fans opposing the group while others have thrown their weight behind them.

“This group is being used by to achieve a given agenda and KRA should be alert. After the target has been achieved it will slowly die and leave the club very broke,” said diehard fan Ochieng’ Changes on social media.

“Please Gor Mahia Augmentin Fund, go ahead with your God-inspired mission to build financial independence for our beloved club. We are behind you and those distracting you add no value to the club,” posted another fan Ogut Awinyo in support of Augmentin.