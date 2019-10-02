alexa England winger set for return after head injury - Daily Nation
England winger set for return after head injury

Wednesday October 2 2019

Everton's English striker Theo Walcott (centre) sits on a stretcher before being taken off the field as he receives medical attention during their English Premier League match against Manchester City at Goodison Park on September 28, 2019. PHOTO | LINDSEY PARNABY | AFP

Everton's English striker Theo Walcott (centre) sits on a stretcher before being taken off the field as he receives medical attention during their English Premier League match against Manchester City at Goodison Park on September 28, 2019. PHOTO | LINDSEY PARNABY |  AFP

In Summary

  • Walcott was discharged from hospital on Saturday following precautionary scans after suffering a blow to the head during Everton's 3-1 defeat against Manchester City.
AFP
By AFP
LONDON

Everton winger Theo Walcott is on course to return to training this week after being taken to hospital with a head injury.

Walcott was discharged from hospital on Saturday following precautionary scans after suffering a blow to the head during Everton's 3-1 defeat against Manchester City.

The 30-year-old blocked Raheem Sterling's cross with his face and was carried off on a stretcher after lengthy treatment.

Everton are following standard concussion protocols and have not ruled out Walcott rejoining the squad ahead of this weekend's Premier League trip to Burnley.

"Since his discharge, the club's medical staff have continued to follow the standard concussion protocols with the forward," an Everton statement said on Tuesday.

"Walcott is on track in his recovery ahead of a potential return to full training later this week."

