Another PSG star robbed in Paris

Monday December 24 2018

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender Thiago Silva (left) vies with Red Star Belgrade's German midfielder Marko Marin during their Uefa Champions League match on December 11, 2018 at Rajko-Mitic stadium in Belgarde. POTO | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC |

By AFP
PARIS
Thiago Silva became the latest Paris Saint-Germain player to have his property robbed during a match, police confirmed on Sunday.

Robbers broke into the Brazilian's home in the upmarket 16th arrondissement of Paris while he was playing in PSG's Ligue 1 match against Nantes at the nearby Parc des Princes.

The thieves are believed to have got away with items worth hundreds of thousands of euros.

Last month, burglars broke into the apartment of striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting while he was in action for PSG against Liverpool in the Champions League.

On that occasion, a police source said, the thieves escaped with loot worth around 600,000 euros ($682,000, Sh68 million), mostly in jewels and handbags from the FLAt near the Parc des Princes.

In December 2017, the Paris apartment of then PSG coach Unai Emery, now at Arsenal, was burgled as his team played Strasbourg in the French Cup.

