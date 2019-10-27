Thika Queens compound Spedag's woes

By LOKEDER NATIOM

More by this Author

Thika Queens rallied from a goal down to edge Spedag 2-1 in a Kenya Women Premier League match at Stima Club on Sunday.

Mwanahalima Adam's second half brace is what the visitors required to see off the bottom-placed team who scored through Mercy Awuor.

Thika Queens assistant coach Sunil Shah admitted his charges were too casual in their approach.

"I was really hoping for more goals today but the girls were overconfident which made them struggle against a team we knew we would definitely beat," said Shah.

Spedag coach Patrick Maloba was at pains to explain their underwhelming season after yet another loss.

"We have suffered a lot this season because the girls' focus has been off almost the entire season. We have lost a lot of matches because we only train a day to the game. Today, we didn’t utilize our chances because we were too slow and our passing was also not good gifting our opponents possession," said Maloba.

Advertisement

Spedag seemed in control when Awuor dribbled past Thika Queen’s Fauzia Mohammed to open the scoring in 27th minute. However, four minutes later Adam drew Thika Queens level.

Adam completed her brace in the 62nd minute, racing past Spedag’s Carolyne Anyango and Mercy Akumu to calmly slot what turned out to be the winning goal.

In another match played on Sunday, Makolanders beat Eldoret Falcons 2-1 at Eldoret University.