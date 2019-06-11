Once admired Thika sink into oblivion after another big drop
Tuesday June 11 2019
Thika United was once touted as potential Kenyan Premier League winners. But how football is cruel.
The former exciting to watch club was on Sunday officially relegated from the National Super League to Division One, just one season after they bowed out of the top flight SportPesa Premier League.
For many years, the 19 year-old club won hearts of football enthusiasts with their abundance of young talents that have come through the club’s football academy and their beautiful pressing and passing game.
Some of Thika’s products include Harambee Stars quartet Michael Olunga, Francis Kahata, Dennis Odhiambo and Clifton Miheso.
Thika were demoted to the lower tie last season together with Wazito FC, but the later bounced back at the weekend after lifting the league title at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi.
Since inception in 2000 before gaining promotion to the Kenyan Premier League, Thika United adopted a model of signing talented school boys who went on to become big stars.
But the club started facing serious challenges in honouring their NSL matches due to financial difficulties that emerged towards the end of last season. Brookside Dairy Limited, that had been sponsoring the side for an estimated Sh15 million annually for 15 years, pulled out of the partnership at the end of the season.
They could not find another benefactor and as a result the big name players headed for the exit.
Speaking to Nation Sport before honouring their weekend fixture, Vincent Nyaberi, a member of the technical bench pointed at lack of quality players as the reason for their poor performance.
“We were forced to recruit young players from local clubs since they were cheap to maintain in terms of salaries compared to experienced ones, but they were too young to compete effectively at this level,” he said.
Thika needed a win over visiting Kisumu All Stars on Sunday at Thika Stadium to guarantee their status in the NSL but were instead trounced 7-1. by All Stars who earned an automatic slot in next year’s top league.