By JEFF KINYANJUI

The second edition of the Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be held at the M-Pesa Foundation in Thika from December 2 to 5.

Twelve African countries will converge at Thika to battle for the continental title.

Kenya, who won the inaugural competition held in Nakuru last year, are in group A and will kick off their campaign against Zimbabwe.

DRAW

Pool A

Kenya

Mozambique

Zimbabwe

Pool B

South Africa

Zambia

Tanzania

Pool C

Ethiopia

Namibia

Uganda

Pool D

Burkina Faso

Angola

Botswana