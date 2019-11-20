alexa Thika to host Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup of Nations - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Thika to host Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup of Nations

Wednesday November 20 2019

Kenya players celebrate David Leon's goal against Zambia during their semi-final match of the Copa Coca-Cola Under-16 Africa Cup of Nations at Nakuru High School grounds on December 14, 2018. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |

Kenya players celebrate David Leon's goal against Zambia during their semi-final match of the Copa Coca-Cola Under-16 Africa Cup of Nations at Nakuru High School grounds on December 14, 2018. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Twelve African countries will converge at Thika to battle for the continental title
Advertisement
 
JEFF KINYANJUI
By JEFF KINYANJUI
More by this Author

The second edition of the Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be held at the M-Pesa Foundation in Thika from December 2 to 5.

Twelve African countries will converge at Thika to battle for the continental title.

Kenya, who won the inaugural competition held in Nakuru last year, are in group A and will kick off their campaign against Zimbabwe.

DRAW

Pool A
Kenya
Mozambique
Zimbabwe

Pool B
South Africa
Zambia
Tanzania

Also Read

Advertisement

Pool C
Ethiopia
Namibia
Uganda

Pool D
Burkina Faso
Angola
Botswana

More to follow....

Advertisement