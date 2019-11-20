Thika to host Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup of Nations
Wednesday November 20 2019
The second edition of the Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be held at the M-Pesa Foundation in Thika from December 2 to 5.
Twelve African countries will converge at Thika to battle for the continental title.
Kenya, who won the inaugural competition held in Nakuru last year, are in group A and will kick off their campaign against Zimbabwe.
DRAW
Pool A
Kenya
Mozambique
Zimbabwe
Pool B
South Africa
Zambia
Tanzania
Pool C
Ethiopia
Namibia
Uganda
Pool D
Burkina Faso
Angola
Botswana
