This girl Jentrix Shikangwa

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Is Jentrix Shikangwa the next big thing in Kenya women's football?

That’s the question on the minds of many football enthusiasts in Kenya and Africa after Shikangwa topped the scoring chart with 10 goals in the just concluded Cecafa Women Championship in Tanzania.

The Form Three student from Wiyeta Girls scored in all five matches Harambee Starlets played on their way to lifting their maiden Cecafa title on Monday.

The teenager, who hopes to play professional football in Europe, netted four penalties and six field goals as Kenya finished the eight-team competition with 22 goals without conceding.

Shikangwa exhibited her penalty-taking prowess against Ethiopia in the opening match as Starlets ran out 2-0 winners in Group 'B' on November 17. Cynthia Shilwatso contributed the second goal.

Shikangwa then netted two penalties and two field goals in the 12-0 demolition of Djibouti on November 19 before she finished off Uganda in the last group stage match, which Kenya won 3-0 last Thursday.

The 17-year-old wasn't done yet. She bagged a brace against Burundi in the semi-final before replicating those exploits in the final against Tanzania on Monday.

Shikangwa revealed to Nation Sport on Tuesday she has already started receiving offers from foreign clubs. “I have received several calls, including one from a Tanzanian club. However, my dream will be to play professional football in Europe,” she said before adding that she is in no hurry to go after money. “My focus now is on education. I want to finish my studies first.”

She also expressed her delight at winning the Cecafa Golden Boot award. “Emerging the top scorer and winning Cecafa was an early birthday present for me. My birthday is on Wednesday (today) and I intend to celebrate it in my village in Sigalagala in Kakamega County,” said the striker, who also turns out for Kenya Women Premier League champions Vihiga Queens.

Prior to Cecafa, Shikangwa had scored the solitary goal in the return leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games third round qualifier as Kenya bundled out Black Queens of Ghana 3-2 on aggregate in October.

She also slotted the winning penalty when Kenya defeated Ethiopia 3-2 in an international friendly match on August 17.

Shikangwa, who turns 18 on November 27 this year, rose to the fore in 2017 when she was named in the Kenya Under-20 team for 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers together with Wiyeta Girls schoolmates Martha Amunyolete, Maureen Khakasa, Leah Cherotich and Dianah Tembesi.