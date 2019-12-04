By CECIL ODONGO

Kisumu All Stars coach Henry Omino believes they can beat Gor Mahia in their first-ever Kenyan Premier League (KPL) meeting this weekend.

While Gor are on top of the log, All Stars fondly known as Otenga are ranked 15th after recording only two wins in the league. However Omino insists his young squad can stage a big upset on Saturday at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

"This is the right time to beat Gor who are also undergoing deep financial problems. We watched them play against Ulinzi Stars and we know how to counter them on the pitch. To achieve this, my players have to be confident and also believe in themselves," said Omino.

The Kisumu-based side unveiled new sets of playing kit on Tuesday and Omino has thanked sponsors, County Government of Kisumu, for their continued support.

“We have been playing well even in the last two games despite losing to AFC Leopards and Zoo. The players are also motivated and have been showing a lot of commitment in the pitch. With this kind of support, we are sure we'll get a good result against Gor Mahia,” he added.

Meanwhile, Omino has urged K'Ogalo fans to uphold sportsmanship during the explosive tie. The veteran tactician recounted painful moments in September when a section of K’Ogalo fans roughed up All Stars officials during a double-header staged at Moi Stadium, Kisumu. The veteran tactician insists that as hosts they should be allowed to dictate proceedings on Saturday.

