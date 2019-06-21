This man Sebastien Migne

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Born in La Roche-sur-Yon in France, Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne suddenly developed an interest in football while in his formative years and would later turn out for third-tier side La Roche VF in his home country, as an attacking minded midfielder between 1989 and 1993.

He would later switch to coaching and had to play second fiddle as an assistant coach for close to 20-years, starting out as an assistant manager at French club Gaillard, before moving to Croix, and later on La Roche Vendee.

His big break would arrive when he linked up with respected French manager Jean-Pierre Papin to assist him Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

The duo would then move to, and enjoy a season-long stint before a first-ever opportunity to work outside the country presented itself.

It came in the form as assistant coach to Claude Le Roy at the Oman national team.

The two would cultivate a working relationship spanning a decade, with Migne later following Le Roy to DR Congo, Congo and Togo, with the successes achieved including three qualifications to 2013, 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.