Three coaches want KPL season cancelled

By CECIL ODONGO

More by this Author

Three Kenyan Premier League coaches have called for the current season to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trio have further opposed handing over the trophy to reigning champions Gor Mahia if the coronavirus pandemic, that has claimed eight lives in the country, persists.

Mathare United tactician Salim Ali, Western Stima coach Salim Babu and Kisumu All Stars George Aroka have now joined Posta Rangers coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo, who has been advocating for the league to be cancelled if the remaining matches won't be completed by May 24, when this season was initially scheduled to end.

Ali took issue with those advocating for Gor Mahia to be handed the title using the FKF rule which says that if 75 percent of the matches have already played the leading team should be declared champions if the season does end.

He said that the rule doesn't apply when teams are separated by a narrow gap and all stand a chance of finishing top.

"As a coach, I know the rules being quoted but even in England they apply when it is evident the top team has left others by a wide margin," he said.

Advertisement

Gor Mahia are perched at the top of the KPL table, seven points ahead of second placed Kakamega Homeboyz.

"The best option and fair way to determine this season's league winner is to ensure the remaining 10 matches are played. If this is not possible, then the league should be cancelled," he added.

Mathare United are eighth on the log with 33 points and Ali believes they can secure a top five finish.

Aroka, whose team is battling relegation in position 16, said he will oppose any disadvantageous criteria that will see his team edged out of the top-flight league.

"You can't say All Stars will be relegated yet I have 10 games to play, six being at home. I'm sure of wining atleast four home games and survive the axe," said Aroka.

"We have all spent resources this season and the cancellation of the league will be the best idea rather than using rules that are unfair to other teams," he added.

Babu's Western Stima are seventh on the log with 36 points and the tactician said the best decision should the league not be completed, will be for whole season to be declared null and void.

"Even if my team is in the middle of the table, that doesn't mean I support unpopular decisions. We can cancel the season instead of making other team feel the rules are biased to them," he said.