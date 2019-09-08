Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has handed debuts to three players in the team to face Uganda in an international friendly match at Kasarani on Sunday afternoon.

Bandari midfielder Collins Agade will start in central midfield in place of captain Victor Wanyama who did not make it for the game. Samuel Olwande starts at right back, while Gor Mahia midfielder Lawrence Juma has also been handed his first start for Harambee Stars.