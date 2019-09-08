alexa Three handed debuts as Kenya battle Uganda - Daily Nation
Three handed debuts as Kenya battle Uganda

Sunday September 8 2019

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi (centre) issues instructions to his players on September 5, 2019 during a training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in Nairobi ahead of their international friendly match against Uganda Cranes on September 8. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

JEFF KINYANJUI
By JEFF KINYANJUI
Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has handed debuts to three players in the team to face Uganda in an international friendly match at Kasarani on Sunday afternoon.

Bandari midfielder Collins Agade will start in central midfield in place of captain Victor Wanyama who did not make it for the game. Samuel Olwande starts at right back, while Gor Mahia midfielder Lawrence Juma has also been handed his first start for Harambee Stars.

Michael Olunga will as usual lead the goal hunt while Patrick Matasi maintains his position between the sticks.

Kenya's Starting 11
18. Patrick Matasi, 17. Samuel Olwande, 3. Eric Ouma, 12. Mike Kibwage, 4. Joash Onyango, 13. Collins Agade, 6. Lawrence Juma, 15 Kenneth Muguna, 7. Ayub Timbe, 10. Eric Johanna, 14. Michael Olunga

Substitutes
1. Faruk Shikalo, 5. Johnstone Omurwa, 11. Brian Otieno, 19. Cliffton Miheso, 16. Francis Kahata, 21. Duke Abuya, 8. Whyvonne Isuza, 20. Cliff Nyakeya, 22. Boniface Muchiri, 9. Enosh Ochieng

Uganda's Starting 11

18. Charles Lukwago, 15. Willa Paul, 12. Mustafa Kizza, 17. Revita John, 3. Timothy Awany, 8, Khalid Aucho, 6. Taddeo Lwanga, 20. Allan Okello, 10. Luwagga Kizito, 7. Emmanuel Okwi, 2. Allan Kyambadde

Substitutes

19. Joel Mutakubwa, 4. Mujuzi Mustafa, 16. Halid Lwaliwa, 5. Muzamir Mutyaba, 14. Bright Anukani, 9. Fahad Aziz Bayo, 11. Allan Kayiwa

