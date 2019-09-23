By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma has handed maiden call ups to three new players in his provisional squad to face Ghana in a Tokyo 2020 Olympics third round qualifier.

Wadadia’s Monica Odato, Thika Queens’ Phiona Awino have been drafted into the team.

But the biggest surprise is the inclusion of Hannah Mbithe, who plays for Division One side Limuru Starlets. Kwale Girls’ forward Elizabeth Katungwa also makes a return to the squad.

“We have been monitoring them and they are good players who deserve a chance to show what they can do. The door is always open for anyone as long as they prove they have what it takes,” said Starlets assistant coach Jackline Akoth.

Kenya edged Malawi 5-3 while Ghana thrashed Gabon 5-0 on aggregate to qualify for the two-leg third round.

The first leg will be played on October 4 in Ghana with the second leg in Nairobi four days later.

The two teams played to a one-all draw in a friendly match at Moi International Sports Centre in November last year.

Akoth is optimistic her side will overcome the Black Queens.

“We have an idea of what to expect from Ghana but I know for a fact they have improved since we last faced them. We expect a very tough match but as usual we will give it our best shot. Our aim is to win and that fighting spirit is what we go with into every match as Starlets – we never give up,” Akoth said.

The team reports for camp at Kasarani on Monday and will be trimmed to 20 before they travel to Ghana on Wednesday next week.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Annette Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Youth), Monica Odato (Wadadia), Phiona Awino (Thika Queens)

Defenders: Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Fosca Nashivanda (Zetech Sparks), Wincate Kaari (Thika Queens), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Lucy Akoth (Mathare United), Ruth Ingosi (Eldoret Falcons), Cynthia Khaveye (KGSA), Quinter Atieno (Gaspo), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens)

Midfielders: Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo), Sheryl Angachi (Gaspo), Corazone Aquino (Gaspo), Topista Nafula (Vihiga Queens), Martha Amunyolete (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Hannah Mbithe (Limuru Starlets), Sharon Khasandi (Kayole Starlets), Gentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens)