Otieno double lifts Tusker past Chemelil

Timothy Otieno struck twice as Tusker beat relegation-threatened Chemelil Sugar 2-0 in a Kenyan Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi on Saturday.

Otieno's two goals in the second-half saw him move clear at the top of the top scorers' list on 15 goals, while the brewers bounced back to winning ways after successive draws against Wazito and Kisumu AllStars in their last two league matches.

Tusker remains third on the log on 46 points, five shy of leaders Gor Mahia who take on arch-rivals AFC Leopards on Sunday at Kasarani.

Tusker's Coach Robert Matano heaped praises on Otieno for his contribution in the match.

"We have been working with him in training. I have been pushing him to make sure he scores and I am very happy with him today for his efforts.

I do not want him to relax, because he has a chance to top this season's top scorers chart," said Matano.

Chemelil's coach Charles Odera blamed his side's loss to lack of concentration.

"We defended poorly and they (Tusker) used those mistakes to beat us," said Odera.

After dominating the clash from the start, Tusker almost broke the deadlock in the 26th minute, when Hashim Sempala's volley hit the woodwork, leaving several yellow shirts around the box with an opportunity to slot home from the resultant rebound, but they couldn't.

Chemelil goalkeeper Daniel Kiptoo had Michael Owili to thank for coming to his rescue after leaving his line early, as he cleared a dangerous attempt.

The brewers continued with their push for the opener and in the 32nd minute, Otieno almost scored from Kiptoo howler.

One minute to the break, Kiptoo did well to parry wide Otieno's close-range shot.

The hosts missed the target from the resultant corner-kick and the two sides went for the break at 0-0.

Matano introduced the club's youth team product Erick Zakayo for Kevin Okoth at the restart.

The brewers push finally paid off 55 minutes after Otieno finally beat Kiptoo with a rasping shot to the left.

The goal looked to have awaken Chemelil, as Vincent Wanga tested Tusker goalkeeper Robert Mboya with a header two minutes later.

That attempt was Chemelil's first in several minutes in the match.

Thereafter, Chemelil unsuccessfully attempted to find the equaliser from three successive set pieces, before Athuman Moyo saw his header at the hour mark saved by Mboya.

Four minutes later, Jackson Macharia almost doubled Tusker's lead but his powerful header hit the woodwork. Sempala was also unlucky with his 70th minute long-range strike, which Kiptoo punched back into the field of play.